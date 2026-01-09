Call of Duty: Mobile heats up the frost with the new Frozen Abyss season

Chill out

Call of Duty: Mobile's first season for 2026 is here

Frozen Abyss features a host of winter-themed cosmetics

There's also the continuation of the Street Fighter collaboration

It may be the New Year, but there's a reason the January Blues are a thing. What with the weather being so miserable, there's always a need to pull yourself out of the doldrums. And how can you do that? Maybe with the newest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, Frozen Abyss?

Dubbed as season one of I would assume the year, Frozen Abyss is set to be jam-packed with new and exciting content when it arrives on January 14th. It also features a lot of big words like Codename: Lazarus - Cosmic Wrath Mythic Operator that I'm sure makes those of you whose favourite of the series is World At War grit your teeth in pain.

But for those of you who can put your nostalgia to one side and appreciate Call of Duty: Mobile for the, frankly, fun that it is, there'll be plenty to enjoy. Not least being a new winter-themed season pass packed with winter-themed cosmetics and other useful equipment.

Stay Frosty

The pass itself features plenty of interesting new gadgets to take advantage of, such as the Decoy Tactical, which lets you distract your enemies. Or the LC10 - Tracker SMG for close-range damage. And even better, there's also the new Mythic Draw, where you'll be able to nab the latest operator.

But of course, it wouldn't be mobile gaming in 2026 without another crossover. And Call of Duty: Mobile's collaboration with Street Fighter is set to roll over into the New Year with even more goodies to grab. Be sure to give our Call of Duty: Mobile code list a look too, to see about nabbing other boosts and rewards.

In the meantime, though, if you also fancy hunkering down during the long winter nights with something to read, why not check in on our new interview with Sugar Creative, the folks behind the upcoming Assassin's Creed historical spinoff, Echoes of Revolution?