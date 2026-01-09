Menu
News

Call of Duty: Mobile heats up the frost with the new Frozen Abyss season

Chill out

Call of Duty: Mobile heats up the frost with the new Frozen Abyss season
By Iwan Morris
|
iOS + Android
| Call of Duty Mobile
  • Call of Duty: Mobile's first season for 2026 is here
  • Frozen Abyss features a host of winter-themed cosmetics
  • There's also the continuation of the Street Fighter collaboration

It may be the New Year, but there's a reason the January Blues are a thing. What with the weather being so miserable, there's always a need to pull yourself out of the doldrums. And how can you do that? Maybe with the newest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, Frozen Abyss?

Dubbed as season one of I would assume the year, Frozen Abyss is set to be jam-packed with new and exciting content when it arrives on January 14th. It also features a lot of big words like Codename: Lazarus - Cosmic Wrath Mythic Operator that I'm sure makes those of you whose favourite of the series is World At War grit your teeth in pain.

But for those of you who can put your nostalgia to one side and appreciate Call of Duty: Mobile for the, frankly, fun that it is, there'll be plenty to enjoy. Not least being a new winter-themed season pass packed with winter-themed cosmetics and other useful equipment.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Stay Frosty

The pass itself features plenty of interesting new gadgets to take advantage of, such as the Decoy Tactical, which lets you distract your enemies. Or the LC10 - Tracker  SMG for close-range damage. And even better, there's also the new Mythic Draw, where you'll be able to nab the latest operator.

But of course, it wouldn't be mobile gaming in 2026 without another crossover. And Call of Duty: Mobile's collaboration with Street Fighter is set to roll over into the New Year with even more goodies to grab. Be sure to give our Call of Duty: Mobile code list a look too, to see about nabbing other boosts and rewards.

In the meantime, though, if you also fancy hunkering down during the long winter nights with something to read, why not check in on our new interview with Sugar Creative, the folks behind the upcoming Assassin's Creed historical spinoff, Echoes of Revolution?

Call of Duty Mobile icon
Download now!
Call of Duty Mobile
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
LinkedIn
Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who joined the Pocket Gamer Biz site fresh-faced from University before moving to the Pocketgamer.com editorial team in November of 2023.