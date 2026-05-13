The Division Resurgence kicks off phase two of its inaugural season today

The Division Resurgence has released phase two of its first season

This includes new speedrunning events and a Dark Zone Quest

Not to mention the latest Classified Ops pass

While it might be too early to say, The Division Resurgence seems to have managed to gain a firm footing with fans since launch. Certainly, the mobile spinoff of the hit third-person shooter isn't short on new content for the moment, as Ubisoft have announced the latest drops for phase two of their inaugural season.

The new phase is relatively slim on new stuff, but there's still plenty to sink your teeth into. Kicking off with a new Dark Zone quest - running until June 7th - that sees you venture into the titular area of Manhattan to complete activities, unlock rewards and progress through the event pass.

Speaking of event passes, the new Classified Ops pass drops as part of this update. And while battle passes remain a contentious part of any game, this new pass does come with 50 tiers of rewards, both free and premium. Although I'm sure milsim enthusiasts will baulk at the new Strawberry Milkshake looks for some weapons.

Going dark

Next, if you feel you've mastered The Division Resurgence already, then it's time to put that to the test. Three separate speedrunning events are being added in phase two of this season, running from May 15th to June 16th (different events arrive at separate dates within the window). You'll tackle these missions either solo or with friends, and earn rewards based on ranking.

While I was never a huge fan of The Division, Will certainly gave this new spinoff the nod with his review. And aside from some graphics issues for lower-end devices, it seems to be exactly what people hoped for. So, if Ubisoft are smart (no guarantees there), they'll take advantage of this hype to keep up new content updates such as this.

If you want to hear more of our analyses, general waffling, and coverage of the most interesting news at the start of each week, then be sure to check out the official Pocket Gamer Podcast!