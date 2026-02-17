Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile set to shut down servers

After previously being removed from the app store, Warzone Mobile is shutting down

It comes after the battle royale previously launched for mobile back in 2024

Warzone Mobile sought to offer a console-quality experience, but couldn't measure up

Another one bites the dust today in the often ruthless world of mobile gaming. Well, okay, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but I don't think I was alone in being surprised that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was being axed. And now, as of April 17th, the servers for Warzone Mobile are also set to be shuttered, bringing it to a final close.

It's a rather ignoble end for the mobile, cross-platform adaptation of Activision's hit battle royale. Warzone was introduced back in 2020 after the massive success of Fortnite and PUBG catapulted the battle royale genre into the mainstream.

With console-quality graphics, cross-platform play and even mobile-exclusive cosmetics that you could unlock, there seemed to be no reason that Warzone Mobile wouldn't succeed. Heck, even I was speculating that Call of Duty Mobile would be supplanted by Warzone with its vast roster of modes and new, more modern take on the classic shooter gameplay.

War ready

In retrospect, however, it can seem as if the warning signs were there. Warzone was, and remains, popular with a PC and console crowd. And while playing cross-platform with roughly the same fidelity as those on other platforms seems appealing, it also meant higher technical demands.

Ultimately, Warzone Mobile was also offering something that Call of Duty Mobile already gave to mobile gamers: a Call of Duty experience on their smartphone. And rather than supplant it, it just offered the same thing that everyone else was playing without necessarily being tailored to the platform. In short: RIP Warzone Mobile, we hardly knew ye.

Still, there are plenty of other options out there if CoD Mobile still isn't what you're looking for in terms of a shooter. And the best part is you won't need to trawl through your local app store to find it, just take a look at our list of the best shooters on iOS to get started!