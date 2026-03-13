Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 Paranoia adds DMZ Recon Quick Play while NieR Automata collab returns

Cosmic horror arrives

Season 3 introduces DMZ: Recon Quick Play on Serpent Island

New MX Guardian automatic shotgun joins the arsenal

Pop Team Epic and NieR: Automata collaborations return

Call of Duty: Mobile’s next seasonal update is diving fully into the strange. Season 3, titled Paranoia, arrives next week with a cosmic horror theme, bringing a faster version of its extraction mode alongside a new shotgun, battle royale class, and several crossover events.

From a condensed DMZ: Recon Quick Play mode to collaborations with Pop Team Epic and the returning NieR: Automata event, there’s plenty arriving with the latest refresh.

The biggest gameplay addition this time around is DMZ: Recon Quick Play, a faster spin on the extraction-style mode. Instead of roaming the full map, matches take place in a condensed section of Serpent Island, covering locations like Kurohana Base, the Observatory, and the nearby Port area.

Season 3 also introduces a new weapon to the mix – the MX Guardian, a fully automatic shotgun designed for close-range mayhem. If you prefer your chaos in battle royale instead, there’s also a new Tactical Mirror class that lets squads duplicate high-tier loot and ammunition through a deployable device.

Events remain a part of the seasonal rollout as usual. One of the quirkier crossovers this time is with Pop Team Epic, which introduces themed rewards tied to puzzle-style challenges. Complete comic panels and you’ll unlock cosmetics including weapon blueprints, emotes, and other extras.

Meanwhile, the crossover with NieR: Automata is returning, albeit a little bit differently. Of course, that won’t stop you from earning collab rewards such as operator skins, weapon blueprints, and melee weapons inspired by the YoRHa units once again.

Outside of those collaborations, the Spring Invasion event runs from March 16th through April 5th, offering free seasonal rewards for completing missions and logging in regularly, including two Crash operator skins and other cosmetics.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s Season 3 – Paranoia launches on March 18th. So, if you’re planning to jump back in for the update, you may as well grab the latest Call of Duty: Mobile codes first.