Call of Duty: Mobile brings on the monsters in brand-new season four Eternal Prison update

Call of Duty: Mobile is bringing a fan-favourite map to DMZ: Recon

Rebirth Island debuts alongside a host of new content

Not to mention the launch of the official Godzilla x Kong collab

Call of Duty: Mobile has a massive new update around the corner, introducing a whole host of additional content and a special new collaboration. Launching April 22nd, season four: Eternal Prison sees the return of a fan-favourite map as well as some massive (literally) new collaboration stars.

To start, the headlining addition here is that of Rebirth Island, which will now be available in both DMZ: Recon and Battle Royale modes. First introduced way back in the first Black Ops, Rebirth Island is a bona fide multiplayer classic on par with something such as Rust. The battle royale version even gets its own graphical makeover to boot.

And this new version features a host of changes to make the DMZ: Recon experience that much more tense. You'll find that the prison dominating the island has its own High Danger Zone to access, while a new extraction mechanic pits you against a boss before you can make it out.

They say he's got to go, Godzilla

This event is certainly a good time to check in on our Call of Duty: Mobile code list to get a head start. But what about those big stars? Well, the new Godzilla x Kong event sees you working to earn Hollow Earth energy, and when you accrue enough, you can hop into an exclusive new minigame to play as either Kong, Godzilla or Shimo.

Not only that, but the coming season will introduce a host of other unexpected events. Be that shooting your way through opponents for Mother's Day, or a new event centred around the aforementioned Rebirth Island! The battle pass will also include new themed items suitable for both the island and the kaiju-sized guest stars arriving as part of season four of Call of Duty: Mobile.

Looking to scratch that trigger finger a little more? Well, why not dig into our list of the best shooters on iOS to see what else we think is worth reloading for?