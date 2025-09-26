Call of Duty Mobile teams up with WWE for season 9 Midnight Rumble with Undertaker and Alexa Bliss

Rest. In. Peace.

Call of Duty Mobile kicks off season nine with Midnight Rumble next month

The season also features WWE superstars Undertaker and Alexa Bliss, as well as a new themed mode

There's also a spooky new battle pass, the return of the Haunted Hacienda and other spine-chilling goodies

As we sit right on the cusp of the weekend, with a whole host of news from Tokyo Game Show behind us, you might wonder what else is in store. Well, if you're a dedicated fan of Call of Duty Mobile, then get excited, because season nine arrives with Midnight Rumble on October 1st and the return of the wrestlers!

Yes, once more, the folks at WWE are returning to the field of battle with season nine of Call of Duty Mobile, Midnight Rumble. The season sees the arrival not just of bona fide WWE superstar the Undertaker but also NXT alumni and current tag-team champion Alexa Bliss. Both will be playable as part of the new season, which also reintroduces the Haunted Hacienda, Attack of the Undead, Hordepoint and night mode for the Isolated map.

It's certainly fitting for Hallowee, the season of fear. But it's not just Bliss and Undertaker gracing the screen, as you'll also be able to enjoy a new limited-time mode where you take on some of the biggest names in WWE.

Waugh Games!

Wrestling is no stranger to gaming or mobile, either for that matter. After the passing of Hulk Hogan, I even dug into all of his mobile appearances over the years. But the WWE has teamed up more than once with Call of Duty to bring their superstars (the name they use for wrestlers) to the screen.

Certainly, Bliss and Undertaker fit the spooky atmosphere of this new season. Meanwhile, the new battle pass comes packed with goodies such as the Sten SMG, Sentry Gun Scorestreak variant and other haunting content.

