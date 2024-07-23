Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile introduces a roster of WWE Superstars and more in new update

New modes, new maps and new places to explore and blow up

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's fifth season is right around the corner and set to drop on July 24th with new unified content to share between platforms. This new season adds not only new map locations and modes but a cast of familiar faces for those fans of the squared circle. Who are they? You'll have to read on and find out!

First off, the other additions. In Warzone Mobile Season 5, you'll find new points of interest in Verdansk, like the Zoo, Train Wreck, Construction Site, Cliffside Base and Government Building. Then there's Practice Mode, where you can (duh) practice with your loadouts and weapons against respawning targets to fine-tune your aim.

But the big headliners here are, arguably, the WWE's own lineup of Superstars joining as operators. You'll be able to go into battle as American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, famed high-flying luchador Rey Mysterio or unlock dark horse wrestler Rhea Ripley in the new battle pass.

And that's without us mentioning additions like Frontlines, where you'll go head to head in a 6v6 Team Deathmatch variation to push your line forward. Or Meat, the fittingly-named slaughterhouse map for multiplayer matches.

Warzone Mobile was a hotly-anticipated release for a reason and the fact that it's already come out of the gate with new updates almost at exactly the same time as its parent game has helped keep it prominent.

