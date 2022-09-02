Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere goes live in the next few days

Call of Duty Mobile’s current season featuring the Ghost in the Shell collaboration is almost over and Activision has revealed what’s to come next. Players will be boarding a Train To Nowhere in CODM’s newest season, which launches on September 7th. Players will be able to get their hands on a new battle pass, multiplayer map, and new weapons.

Battle Pass

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 8 battle pass, like the rest, has both free and premium tiers. As part of the free stuff, there’s the ZRG 20mm Spiner Rifle, the Igniter class (we’ll get to that soon), weapon blueprints, and a few other rewards. The paid tiers include a bunch of new operator skins, stylized weapon blueprints, and more. Ground Forces subscribers will also get their hands on the Double Agent skin, AK-47 blueprint, Backpack skin, and a 10% XP boost.

New Battle Royale Class

New Multiplayer Map

Igniter is the new playable class coming to CODM. An expert trapper, Igniter can place flaming tar traps that burn enemies over time, slowing them down. These can be used to block critical locations, escape from firefights, or even for standing your ground in tough battles. The hero itself cannot be damaged by these traps and has additional resistance to fire and explosion damage.

The new map this season comes from Call of Duty: Black Ops II and is called Express. It has provisions for both close-combat and long-range fighting. A parked train allows for flanking and taking enemies by surprise. Do remember to stay off the tracks when the train zooms by, though.

Other parts of the update include the new Spycraft perk, the Operation: Spy Hunt-themed event, seasonal challenges, and a tonne of new inclusions in the store. Get your hands on all of it in less than a week at Season 8: Train to Nowhere launches on September 7th at 5:00 pm PT.

Download Call of Duty: Mobile now for free.