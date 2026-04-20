Rift Raider Extraction is a neon-soaked shooter from ex Treyarch Call of Duty developer

Out now on Android

Rift Raider Extraction is the new neon-soaked shooter from Mystic Realm Games

Formed by ex-Treyarch developers, it features fast-paced shooting mechanics

Created in seven weeks, it's an undoubtedly interesting take on the format

It's a tough world out there for game developers at the moment. I know, understatement of the century, but some are still struggling through with exciting new releases. This includes Brian Douglas, a former Call of Duty developer and his team. After months without much in the way of interest, they've decided to bring their latest pitch to mobile with Rift Raider Extraction!

Available now on Android, Rift Raider Extraction is a neon-soaked third-person shooter where you, well, blast your way through rifts and then extract. It's a bit light on plot, but considering it was put together in seven weeks, it's got an undeniably impressive amount of gameplay to offer.

The way it's described by the folks at Mystic Realm Games is as 'Minecraft + Extraction Shooter + Geometry Wars,' which is certainly an eclectic mix of inspirations if nothing else. And it's certainly got all the colour to go with it.

Rifts apart

In case you hadn't guessed, Rift Raider Extraction is a bit of a tricky beast to explore. It definitely has the feel of something put together out of a mixture of frustration and inspiration, and at a time when the turnaround for games can be years, the fact that it was made in seven weeks is impressive.

As for whether it'll make a mark? I'm not sure. But as far as proof of concept goes, Mystic Realm Games may be onto a winner here, as it shows a very interesting take on the extraction shooter formula. Which will hopefully showcase the developer's talents and chops making these sorts of games.

Looking for more exciting action to be had on mobile? Got an itchy trigger finger? Then why not dig into our list of the best shooting games on iOS to find out our best picks we think are worth a shot (pun intended)!