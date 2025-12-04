Call of Duty Mobile will celebrate its 6th anniversary with Season 11 featuring DMZ Recon

The final season of 2025

Season 11 introduces DMZ: Recon, a full extraction mode with PvPvE combat

A Street Fighter crossover adds classic abilities to limited-time modes

The 6th Anniversary update delivers new rewards and holiday cosmetics

Call of Duty: Mobile has been hinting at this moment all month, teasing the arrival of DMZ mode like a late-season plot twist, and now Season 11 has finally confirmed it. The 6th Anniversary update lands next week, and it’s easily the biggest patch the shooter is getting before everything resets in 2026.

DMZ: Recon is the headline addition, and it’s a proper extraction mode rather than just a small side experiment. You drop in as a three-person squad, sweep through mixed PvE and PvP zones, loot whatever looks valuable, and try to live long enough to get out.

The mode drops you into two maps – the wide-open Serpent Island and the tighter, more frantic Building 21, both offering their own rhythm depending on whether you want breathing room or chaos. All the usual DMZ staples are baked in as well: contracts, a black market for better gear, faction missions, and a whole stack of new weapon camos to earn by grinding out objectives.

Because it’s still anniversary season, the update brings a big collaboration as well, and this time’s choice is Street Fighter. Instead of just sticking themed skins into the store, CODM is running limited-time modes across Multiplayer and Battle Royale where you can actually use Street Fighter-style abilities.

You’ll see Hadokens, Shoryukens, Spiral Arrows, and a Spinning Bird Kick woven into matches, which is one of the sillier, but still entertaining crossovers the shooter’s done in a while.

Season 11 also arrives with anniversary rewards, holiday-themed cosmetics, and the usual Battle Pass cycle. The free track gets you the SO-14 Marksman Rifle and the Wheelson-HS Scorestreak, while the premium track goes all-in on festive skins and blueprints, including a very committed Santa-flavoured Ajax.

If you want to start strong in Season 11, which lands on December 11th, don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty: Mobile codes!