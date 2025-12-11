5 new mobile games to try this week - December 11th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Clean up oil spills and save the ocean
- Battle giant spider-mechs as a little girl and your pet companion
- Battle even more spider-mechs as a spider-mech yourself
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Spilled!
Cleaning up after ourselves is the mark of a true adult - and if you're an upstanding citizen (or simply a decent human being), you'll want to apply the same diligence towards Mother Nature too, won't you? Spilled! lets you scrub off the guilt by showing you how you can get rid of ocean waste across 8 relaxing biomes.
There are 16 adorable animals you can rescue as you clean, recycle, and try to earn enough coins to upgrade your trusty little boat. You can pick your favourite biome to clean with the level selector as well, because while digital clean-ups are far from the real thing, we all have to start somewhere!
2
Fightland
Why must we always resort to violence to solve our problems? It's a literal land of fights in Ninja Kiwi's Fightland, where you can team up with other eager fighters to form teams of 25 to defend your territory, capture maps, and conquer precious crystals for the ultimate bragging rights.
You can also tinker around with different loadouts and weapons across colourful arenas - a welcome chaotic quality you can expect from the minds behind Bloons TD 6. It's all about multiplayer mayhem here, so whether you're a Brute, Rogue, or Mage, you'll likely have plenty of frenetic fun with your best buds.
3
Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos
Spiders can go from all kinds of creepy to all kinds of cool when mechs are involved, and that's exactly what Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos is all about! You'll pilot custom killer mechs and duke it out in 3v3 battles, with every tank part freely unlockable so you can truly win without any pesky paywalls.
Now, it's technically not a spider if it's only got four legs, but these mech tanks look so darn cool that we're willing to let it pass. You can even unlock a "spider" mech that's an actual foul-wheeled car, because why not?
4
Planet of Lana
Speaking of giant killer mechs, you'll need to dodge plenty of those in Planet of Lana, because while things look all calm on the surface, dangerous machines roam this atmospheric side-scroller's alien planet. Thankfully, the lovely minimalist visuals can offer respite in case things ever get too tense - plus, you've got an adorable pet companion journeying with you throughout this wordless adventure too.
As you solve puzzles from one breathtaking scenery to the next, you'll uncover the narrative of the world around you as well - what exactly happened here, and how can you restore balance to the planet?
5
Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen
If you're on the hunt for more narrative adventures, there's a lovable blue doggo that's all too willing to join you on your quest - a quest for a gold pen, to be exact. Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen is out now on iOS from Halfbrick and BBC Studios, crafted in collaboration with Bluey creator Joe Brumm himself.
You'll dive into Bluey's hand-drawn world to retrieve the titular pen, all while discovering plenty of treasure and solving challenging puzzles along the way. It's family-friendly fun for everyone, and might just be the perfect mobile adventure to cosy up with by the fireplace this season.