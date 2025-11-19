Call of Duty: Mobile to introduce new tactical extraction mode, teased in latest DMZ: Recon trailer

Get in, get out

Call of Duty: Mobile has debuted a new trailer for its upcoming extraction shooter mode

DMZ: Recon is set to drop this December

It offers roguelike progression as you fight to stay alive and extract

When it was first released in the early 2010s, Escape from Tarkov offered a new twist on the shooter. Instead of simply killing everyone, it was about getting in and getting out alive. And since then, the extraction mode has become a mainstay, including in Call of Duty: Mobile with the new addition DMZ: Recon.

Already announced, DMZ: Recon now not only has a new trailer giving a glimpse of what you can expect from the mode, but also a full release date on December 11th. If you've played Warzone, then you know what to expect. Complete a set objective and then get to extraction before time's up.

Even better, DMZ: Recon features some roguelike elements where you accrue loot and grow more capable with each run. It probably won't satisfy the dedicated Tarkov-heads looking for extreme realism, but for more of a fast-paced, action-packed take on the concept, it's more than acceptable.

Extracting the fun

Now, I really do have to eat crow on this one. Because you may recall last year that the highly anticipated Warzone Mobile finally hit digital storefronts with its own DMZ mode. "What..." I mused, "will happen to poor little CoD Mobile, clearly the weak link in this situation?"

Well, fast-forward a few months and Warzone Mobile is shut down, while Call of Duty: Mobile is stepping up to take its place for a shooter extraction experience on mobile. Very rarely am I wrong (don't fact-check that), but I have to hold up my hands and admit that CoD Mobile is the one that came out on top.

Still, there's plenty out there for shooter fans on mobile. If you need to soothe that itchy trigger finger, why not dig into some of our top options over on our list of the best shooting games on Android?