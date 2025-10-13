Brown Dust 2 launches second iteration of its Mushoku Tensei Season 2 collab

Sweep up the dust

Brown Dust 2 is seeing the return of its Mushoku Tensei collab

Roxy Migurdia and Eris Boreas Greyrat, fan-favourites from the series, make an appearance

Meanwhile, there's additional story events and minigames to enjoy, not to mention significant rewards

The collective craze for gacha collabs is pretty apparent by now. And like many other contenders, the world of spinning, summoning, and recruiting has gone nuts for more crossover appearances. Case in point being Brown Dust 2 and the reappearance of their Mushoku Tensei season two collaboration, which runs until October 23rd.

Known as Jobless Reincarnation in its own language, Mushoku Tensei focuses on a reincarnated jobless man being reborn into a fantasy world. Focusing on his life, times and struggles in this new world, it also features a wide cast of supporting characters.

And it's two of these supporting characters, Roxy Migurdia and Eris Boreas Greyrat, who make an appearance in this collaboration. The collaboration also features a new event story pitting you against the fiend hunter Berserker, as well as various rewards obtainable from the new bingo and dice-themed minigames.

Get a job

Considering how out there Brown Dust 2 can often seem to outside fans, the Mushoku Tensei is a welcomingly down-to-earth collaboration. A lot more familiar to both outside fans of the series and also those who might be playing other gachas, such as Crystal of Atlan , and their collaboration events.

And the fact is that since Brown Dust 2 is all about the size of its roster, these additional characters will be very welcome even for those of you not familiar with the series. But are Roxy and Eris shoe-ins for the high tiers of our Brown Dust 2 tier list and reroll guide? Time will tell. But wherever they land, there's plenty of rewards and reasons to check in on this collaboration, whether you're a fan or not.

But if you've got a gacha itch that needs scratching, then don't fret. We've ranked our own list of the top gacha games for Android for you to peruse.