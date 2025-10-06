Puzzle & Dragons sees the return of Demon Slayer in its latest collaboration

You'd have thunk they'd have finished off those demons by now

Demon Slayer is returning to the world of Puzzle & Dragons

Dive into nine collab-exclusive dungeons with iconic characters to recruit

Nab login rewards and other goodies via a suite of new quests

If there's one thing to be said for Gungho Entertainment and its puzzle RPG Puzzle & Dragons, it's that they're practically swimming in collaborations. I think there are very few hit anime that haven't already been featured. So it's hardly surprising we're seeing the return of Kimetsu No Yaiba (Demon Slayer to you dub watchers) once more to Puzzle & Dragons.

Koyoharu Gotouge's hit manga and its spinoff anime series will need little introduction. But if you somehow haven't heard of it, the series focused on young demon slayer Tanjiro Kamado and his efforts to save both his sister Nezuko and avenge his family as part of a war on demonkind.

Now, you'll be able to jump into a whopping nine collab dungeons and recruit iconic characters such as Tanjiro Kamado himself throughout the event running from today until October 19th. Simply collect Magic Stones to use in the collab-exclusive Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Egg Machine.

Ooh, spooky

You'll also be joining up with allies such as Mitsuri Kanroji and Kanao Tsuyuri, and running into series villains including Hantengu and Muzan Kibutsuji. Throughout the dungeons, you'll also collect Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Medals that can be exchanged for collab-exclusive characters.

That's without even mentioning the various quests on offer, with a variety of rewards including magic stones, titles and MP.

And if you're just checking i,n you'll be able to collect login rewards, including the man himself, Child of Brightness, Tanjiro Kamado. Logging in for a total of 10 days can also net you up to three pulls from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Egg Machine too.

Puzzle & Dragons may be one of the best examples of anime's significant effect on mobile gaming, but it's far from the only one. We've actually ranked the best anime-inspired mobile games for spin-offs based on series, as well as wholly original works inspired by Japan's most famous cultural export.