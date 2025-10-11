Crystal of Atlan lets you build your own home with the homestead system alongside a B.Duck collab

Relax and rejuvenate

Customise your private island using the new Homestead system

Expand your homestead and unlock Cargo Trade and Thornbird Emblems

B.Duck collab also joins and is scattered across the world

After introducing the new Assassin class last month, Crystal of Atlan is back with another hefty update. This time, Skystone has added a full-fledged Homestead system alongside a cheerful B.Duck collaboration. Compared to September’s action-packed patch, this one is a little more relaxed, giving you a place to unwind and show off your creative side.

The new Homestead system in Crystal of Atlan turns your private island into something more personal. You can design buildings, decorate interiors, and even manage a garden filled with resources to cultivate. It’s not just cosmetic either - pets with different skills can handle production tasks like crafting, mining, and cooking, boosting your overall efficiency.

The more you build and upgrade, the more your homestead expands, opening up new buildings and trade options through Cargo Trade and Thornbird Emblems. To help with that, be sure to redeem these Crystal of Atlan codes for a bunch of freebies!

Fishing spots near your property also give the world a little more life, with distinct fish to catch and sell. And then there’s B.Duck, the bright yellow mascot making an appearance in the most delightful way possible. You can collect B.Duck Coins through themed events to earn furniture, emotes, and even a mount, the Wasteland Vanguard B.Duck.

Hidden B.Ducks are scattered across the world, waiting to be photographed to unlock even more exclusive furniture sets. The collaboration even stretches to the Conch Race, where B.Duck shows up as a motor-riding menace. If you're looking to step away from the chaos for a bit, then the Homestead system and of course, B.Duck, have got you covered.

Download Crystal of Atlan now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.

And while you're at it, take a peek at this Crystal of Atlan tier list of the best classes!