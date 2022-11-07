Brawhalla has announced their next crossover with Avatar: The Last Airbender

Seemingly, it's the season of crossovers on Blue Mammoth and Ubisoft’s Brawhalla, following the arrival of Castlevania characters a couple of weeks ago. Now, we welcome heroes from the extremely popular series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. The collab, which is set to begin on November 16th, will feature fan-favourite characters like Aang, Toph, and Zuko.

Before we dive into this event, let’s take a deeper look at these characters. First is the protagonist of the series, Aang. He is a crossover for Wu Shang. Frozen in the ice, he is the last known air bender with a big destiny.

He is said to be the Avatar, a master of all the elements: air, water, fire, and earth, and the one who will defeat the Fire Lord and bring peace to all nations. Aang will battle using Gauntlets and a Spear, with his signature attack entering in the avatar state and bending all four elements.

Kor’s crossover is with the blind earthbender Toph. She has immense skill, but at the same time is stubborn, uninhibited, and super stubborn. She loves bossing around others and absolutely despises it when someone tells her what to do.

Being blind, enemies typically take her lightly, but Toph uses exactly this at her advantage and completely obliterates them. In-game, she will be found making use of a Hammer and Gauntlets. Her signature move will utilize her earthbending to increase her attack power.

Finally, we come to Hattori’s epic crossover, Zuko, the son of Fire Lord Ozai, Avatar’s antagonist. Unlike his father, Zuko doesn’t believe in his ideology and as a result, is banished from the kingdom. He is accompanied by his wise Uncle Iroh, on a journey of both internal and external struggle.

Eventually, Zuko joins Aang’s fight and trains him to become a successful firebender. The two of them eventually work together to bring back the Fire Nation to its true honour. Zuko uses a Sword and Spear to battle, with his signature skill making him take the disguise of the Blue Spirit and unleash a flurry of fire.

Take part in this crossover by downloading Brawhalla now for free.