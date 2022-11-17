Brawlhalla launches its Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover with Aang, Zuko and Toph

Ubisoft has officially launched Brawlhalla's crossover with Avatar: The Last Airbender, letting players experience the might of Fire Prince Zuko, the "Blind Bandit" Toph, and - the Avatar himself - Aang. This team-up with Nickelodeon adds a new level of fandom to the free-to-play 2D platform fighter as these Epic Crossovers are now available for 300 Mammoth Coins each.

In Brawlhalla's latest crossover event, players can look forward to using Aang as an Epic Crossover for Wu Shang with his Signature attacks that allow him to bend all four elements. Fans of the show will also be delighted to know that Aang can enter the Avatar state and bring balance to the world.

Toph, on the other hand, is an Epic Crossover for Kor - her Signatures use her unparalleled Earthbending skills that truly make this "Melon Lord" unstoppable. And finally, Zuko is an Epic Crossover for Hattori. His Signatures will no doubt delight fans of the Fire Prince, as he can take on the disguise of the Blue Spirit to eliminate foes in his way.

The collab adds Western Air Temple-inspired maps as well, along with a Momo emote and, of course, a Cabbage Merchant KO effect. There's even an Appa sidekick, so if you're ready to say "yip yip", you can download Brawlhalla on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's collab.

