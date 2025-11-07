Nintendo Store launches as a storefront app with push notifications, play activity, and purchase links

One app to rule them all

Get stats on your play activity

Get redirected to the My Nintendo Store

Learn about events near you

There's been a lot of drama about alternative app stores on mobile lately, and with Epic Games Store offering fantastic free options to download every week, I think it's safe to say the competition is getting fierce. Now, I suspect the biggest players in the market won't be taking this new trend lying down - especially not Nintendo, apparently, because they've finally thrown their hat in the ring.

The Nintendo Store, in particular, is now live, and the storefront app will let you browse for your favourite Nintendo franchises, which include not only games but also accessories and actual systems. It's not a replacement for Google Play or the App Store by any means, though - it only lets you access the My Nintendo Store to make your purchases directly over there.

Personally, it does feel a bit odd to add another step for players to access games, but I suppose if it means gathering all Nintendo fans in a single funnel, perhaps it makes sense? Physical products, it seems, aren't readily available in all regions, though, which, again, is a tad odd.

You'll also get to check your play activity with your Nintendo Account, and even check in at different events for rewards (like Nintendo events near you at pop-up stores and stuff).

As for the play activity, you can have a look at which games you've sunk the most hours into, when you started, and I suppose whether or not you need an intervention (or a reminder that you've left a game hanging for years now because life keeps getting in the way). I don't really need that kind of pressure, but if you're a completionist, that can definitely come in handy.

In any case, you'll apparently also get the latest news on Nintendo events here, as well as get notifications pushed to you when things go on sale. Have a look at the official website if you're keen!