Brawl Stars is marking the end of its World Finals with a brand-new collaboration

Supercell are teaming up with Bear Walker for a limited-edition Sakura Spike deck

But hurry, because it's only available till the end of the month

The 2026 Brawl Stars World Finals, which took place this past week in Tokyo, Japan, already stood out for its exotic location. But it's not just the place that's catching people's eye, as Supercell have also teamed up with skateboard designer Bear Walker to commemorate the occasion with a brand-new deck!

While those attending the Brawl Stars World Finals in Tokyo will have been in with a chance to buy one of a thousand limited-edition Melted Spike decks, now those of you who didn't get the chance can try to nab the Sakura Spike street deck instead! Designed around fan-favourite character Spike, and the iconic cherry blossom trees of Japan, this deck is only available to buy until November 29th!

Decked

What interests me most about this collaboration is that it follows Supercell's collaboration with Adidas to produce shoes and clothing based on Brawl Stars. It seems to me Supercell are trying to make Brawl Stars cool, and that may not be as pie-in-the-sky an idea as it might seem.

A lot of people who grew up playing Brawl Stars will now be in their mid-to-late 20s, and that means many will probably have their own interests such as, yes, skateboarding. And what better way to keep them interested than to play into those fans' hobbies?

The Brawl Stars World Finals themselves were a high-profile affair, with their own opening ceremony and even a brand-new trophy crafted in collaboration with silversmith Thomas Lyte. It all points to Supercell trying to really ramp up the cool factor for Brawl Stars.

Whether that succeeds in the end is anyone's guess. But, fortunately, there's plenty of other ways to experience other games which make mobile the place to be. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), and you'll see some fantastic new releases which we've been covering over the past months!