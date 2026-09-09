Brawl Stars could be getting a new spin-off, according to Steam leaks

Brawl Stars could be getting a new spinoff, according to a recent slate of Steam leaks

But, speculation is already abounding this could in-fact be a previously cancelled project

Either way, it shows fans are excited by a potential new entry in one of Supercell's hit franchises

You might be aware that there was a major leak from the PC storefront Steam. Normally, this would usually bypass our notice, but it would appear that a new Brawl Stars spin-off could be in the works, as reported by a number of outlets who've seen the leaks firsthand.

The actual name of the Brawl Stars spinoff isn't mentioned, but a leaked list of achievements includes examples of the following: Cosplay (collect 6 skins), Brawl Star Combo (reach a combo count of 120) and Safe Driver (complete Car Chase without damaging any bystanders). Naturally, speculation is running rampant about what this game could be.

Put a spin on it

As most of the Brawl Stars community has already concluded, this could be a beat 'em up or side-scroller, with plenty of customisation options and well-known characters from the main game making an appearance. However, there is precious little in the way of info other than this list.

Some commenters also linked the potential spinoff to a known, cancelled project from a few years ago. But what's clear is that, if this is indeed either in the works or on ice, it would be a PC-only or potentially multiplatform release.

It'd certainly be an interesting next step for Supercell, who have begun to branch out into other mediums for their games, such as Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid and a potential Netflix animated series. Could that mean we'll be seeing a standalone Brawl Stars game that drops the usual free-to-play format in favour of a premium model? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more great games to play on mobile, then you don't just need to take our recommendations at face value. Why not hear what our App Army has to say about Pight?