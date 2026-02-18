Brain Test 5 brings more micro-puzzle fun to mobile with Android release and upcoming iOS launch

Brain strain

Brain Test 5 is the latest in the micropuzzle series to come to mobile

It offers up quick, accessible challenges you can complete in minutes

Play it now on Android or wait for the planned iOS release later this month

When I say puzzles, it may be tempting to click away if you're someone who prefers action or fast-paced fun. But if so, you might want to pause and take a look at Brain Test 5, the latest in the series, which is newly out on Android (and coming soon to iOS) because it offers up something a little different.

For one, this is squarely focused on the micro-puzzler genre. Which is to say that rather than solving sudoku squares or swotting up on your chess game, you'll be solving simple logical problems, such as helping heat up a freezing house or preparing food correctly.

All of this is rendered in an approachable cartoony style, with each puzzle taking less than a minute to figure out and solve if you're quick enough. And best of all, it's also playable offline if you need to while away a few minutes on a long train journey.

Brain buster

While Brain Test 5 claims to boost your IQ, I think that may be a bit of a far-fetched idea. The truth is that Brain Test, as a series, has a lot more in common with Dumb Ways to Die than Dr Kawashima's Brain Training. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, and undoubtedly it'll get the mental gears turning.

And for whatever else you can say about it, this is an easy and approachable take on the puzzle genre. You can hop into the Android version of Brain Test 5 right now, or wait for it to arrive on iOS with a planned release for February 28th.

In the meantime, if Brain Test 5 still barely gives you any challenge, then you're in luck. Because we've ranked the best puzzle games on iOS that're sure to challenge even the most dedicated crossword solvers and chess players in our readership!