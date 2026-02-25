Brain Test 5 brings micropuzzler fun to mobile as it arrives on iOS and Android

Are you smarter than a mobile gamer?

Brain Test 5 is available now on iOS and Android for quick, digestible puzzle fun

Solve simple visual problems to help your cartoon characters avoid inconvenience

Available with both ad-free options and entirely offline

Let's face it, puzzles can be tough. I don't consider myself to be particularly unskilled or uninformed, but even I have trouble with stuff like chess. Yet we all want the rush of solving puzzles and the satisfaction of figuring out tricky scenarios. Which is precisely where Brain Test 5, now available on iOS and Android, comes in.

Brain Test 5 is immediately recognisable as being part of that genre of micropuzzlers that ape stuff like WarioWare to its benefit. Rather than solving Sudoku grids or chess problems, you'll be tasked with straightforward visual puzzles to solve, usually to ensure the survival of the inept cartoon characters Brain Test focuses on.

Sure, it's not exactly the most challenging of puzzlers out there. But undoubtedly there's something quite appealing about the simplicity of it, if the fact that you see puzzles such as this emulated so often in the usual fake adverts for our humble platform is any indication.

Brainmelting

I'm sure it's not hard to sell this to you if Brain Test is the kind of series you enjoy. But if you need an extra push, you'll be glad to know there are a few key quality-of-life features here to enjoy too, such as Wi-Fi-free play and an option to make a quick purchase to remove ads.

It's not exactly the next Myst, but I think there's something comfortably familiar about the simple fun of Brain Test 5 for all of us puzzle fans, both new and veteran alike, to enjoy.

But if you feel you're up for more of a challenge, then you'll be glad to know that mobile isn't lacking in things to do! Don't believe me? Why not dig into our list of the best puzzle games on Android to see what we think is worth the risk of overheating your brain?