Undecember launches major new progression and upgrade overhauls with The Forge season

Dive into the world of Undecember and power up with new growth systems

The Forge introduces tier 15 craftable gear options, on par with unique gear

Not to mention the new stat-boosting card system

Fans of the hack 'n slash RPG Undecember who've been struggling to keep up will find the latest update from LINE Games and NEEDS Games particularly exciting. Because today, Undecember launches its latest season, The Forge, and as you might expect, the focus is on powering up your heroes even further.

The major addition here is that of new tier 15 gear options. This gear is on par with existing Unique Gear, which means you can essentially craft equipment that matches even some of the most powerful weapons and armour on offer. Not only that, but Season Mode will make even higher-tier options available.

Growth certainly seems to be the name of the game this season. The new Card System sees you collecting a deck of fully illustrated cards, which you can attach to your adventurers. Stat boosts can be enhanced by deck synergies, and completing card albums provides even further bonuses.

Forge first

There are already some newsworthy arrivals, but for a quickfire of what else is being added: there are two new skills with Frost Storm and Axe Throw, maximum Avatar level being pushed up to 140, not to mention gameplay tweaks across the board for the Black Market and Abyss Gate.

Best of all, just by logging in, you'll receive growth items to kickstart your play in this latest season. While a seven-day attendance event offers further goodies, including a new pet in the form of Sirius. Not a bad time to jump in (and check out our Undecember builds tier list too).

Undecember is certainly worth checking out if this new update is anything to go by. But if hack 'n slash is just a bit much for you, and you want to mix things up, why not check out some of our other lists? The latest five new mobile games to try this week have just debuted, featuring the most interesting picks from the last seven days.