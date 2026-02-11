Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles is a casual micro-puzzler that's just about to get a Valentine's update

Puzzle it out

Brain Test is a puzzler that's coming to the fore with a new Valentine's Day event

Dive into a 30-minute challenge with 10 new levels to take on

Nab rewards and enjoy themed puzzles for Valentine's

With mobile being such a diverse and vibrant platform, it can often be hard to keep track of everything. But oftentimes a major new update brings a game roaring back into the spotlight, which is precisely the case with Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles and its new Valentine's Day event.

If it were released today, I'd say that Brain Test was following a rather tired formula. But having been first released in 2019, I'd argue it was ahead of the curve with its microgame-style puzzles. Nothing is quite as brain-bustingly difficult as, say, sudoku, but there's certainly still a challenge.

As for that Valentine's Day event, it sees you challenged with 30 minutes and 10 levels to complete. Available until February 24th, completing these themed puzzles will net you a variety of rewards, as well as some nice romantic challenges.

Put yourself to the test

As for Brain Test itself? Well, I can see why it has slipped under our radar thus far. While it certainly looks quite fun, sadly, nowadays, the more casual and straightforward puzzlers tend to get overshadowed quite easily. That and the constant pressure from newer and flashier releases in other genres have left the former mainstay of mobile somewhat lying in the dust.

However, I'll still say that I think there's plenty of fun to be had here. After all, the microgame genre has been a strong one over the years (as Dumb Ways to Die aptly demonstrates), and so I can't imagine that any of you would refuse more of that.

But Brain Test isn't the only puzzler out there. Want to challenge yourself some more? Try digging into our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to see what else we have to offer, including all the best brain-teasers that're sure to challenge even you veterans out there.