Hearthstone’s new Across the Timeways expansion tasks you with saving all the timelines

History is being rewritten, but can you stop it?

Chromie must protect the Timeways from the evil Murozond

Two new keywords – Fabled and Rewind added

Several limited-time events also part of the update

A few weeks after Hearthstone’s Day of Rebirth mini-set gave Paladins and Priests a reason to smile, Blizzard’s bending time itself with a full-blown expansion. Across the Timeways is out now, sending you spiralling through alternate timelines, shattered realities, and a heap of 145 new collectible cards.

It’s all led by the ever-cheerful timekeeper Chromie, who’s racing to stop Murozond, Lord of the Infinite, from rewriting history as we know it. This expansion adds two new keywords that mess with both deckbuilding and destiny. The first, Fabled, introduces legendary Warcraft icons from across eras, each so powerful they drag a few bonus cards into your deck when summoned.

You’ll find familiar faces like Ranger-General Sylvanas, joined by her sisters Alleria and Vereesa, and Gelbin of Tomorrow, tinkering with new Paladin auras. Then there’s Rewind, a mechanic that finally lets you say, “No, that Fireball didn’t miss, let’s try that again.” It’s a literal second shot at random effects, giving you the rare power to rewrite Hearthstone’s RNG-fuelled chaos.

From November 4th through the 25th, a limited-time event lets you join Chromie’s recruitment drive across the ages. You’ll pick one of three alternate-timeline heroes – Kel’thuzad, Medivh, or Magni, to earn their Hero Skin and a generous bundle of packs spanning Across the Timeways, Un’Goro, Emerald Dream, and more.

The remaining Hero Skins will arrive in the shop once the event ends, so you’ll have another shot if you pick the wrong timeline. And once you’ve saved time itself? There’s one more surprise lined up with the Vendor’s Bargain Blowout running from November 25th to December 3rd, which is your chance to grab old Hearthstone cosmetics and polish off those incomplete collections.

