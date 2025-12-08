Blue Archive sees first in-person fan event taking place over the weekend in heart of Hollywood

Take a trip into the archives

Blue Archive hosted its first in-person fan event this past weekend

It saw fans in Los Angeles meeting up, cosplay showcases and photo ops

The event marks four years since Blue Archive first launched

It seems it really is all happening in Los Angeles, especially if you're a Blue Archive fan. That's because if you were lucky enough to be hanging around the HNYPT art gallery this past weekend (on the 6th, to be exact), you'd have been able to hop into the first in-person fan event for Blue Archive ever!

Celebrating four years since release, the 4th Anniversary Assembly: Full Steam Four-ward saw more than 150 fans make their way over to downtown Los Angeles for the celebration. Those attending could enjoy cosplay showcases, community meetups and even exclusive prizes for attendees.

Then again, I wouldn't blame you if you hadn't attended, as apparently nearly all slots were filled immediately after applications opened on November 8th. And while it's tempting to attribute that to the narrow number of slots available, I wouldn't doubt that it's also a testament to how popular Nexon's anime-style RPG has been with fans.

Archival footage

It's not altogether surprising that Blue Archive has proved to be so popular. Not only does it have the significant force of Nexon behind it, but the RPG has also been translated over into anime, something guaranteed to give it a big boost. And the wealth of characters in Blue Archive (tier list here) is always a big selling point for any gacha-adjacent RPG.

As for events, we've seen a few rewards on offer for fans, but for the moment, it appears that Blue Archive is just chugging along as normal. Although given there's the half-decade event coming next year, I wouldn't be surprised if that does change up shortly after.

