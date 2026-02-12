Blue Archive introduces a new heist-themed storyline in the new To Whom Art Belongs update

The Phantom Thief of Benevolence is here

New event story involving a museum forgery swap goes live

3-star students Miyo and Fuyu join the roster

Card-draw minigame for extra rewards and daily missions

We’re picking things back up from last month’s Occult Investigation Society storyline because Blue Archive can rarely stay in the shadows for too long. The latest update, titled To Whom Art Belongs: The Fate of Forgeries and Aesthetics, shifts the spotlight toward a more peculiar case, combining art heists, mystery, and the over-the-top schemes of Kivotos’ students.

At the centre of this update is the Free Trade Cartel from Wildhunt Art Academy, introducing two new recruitable students: Miyo (3-star) and Fuyu (3-star). Miyo focuses on boosting attack speed for herself and nearby allies, which can make certain squad compositions feel noticeably faster-paced.

Fuyu, on the other hand, specialises in weakening enemy defence and dealing percentage-based damage. If you’re already planning where they might fit into your lineup, it’s worth checking out our Blue Archive tier list to see how they stack up against the current roster.

The new event story focuses on Blue Archive’s love of strange assignments. What starts as a simple request to swap out a forged artwork quickly spirals when the Phantom Thief of Benevolence leaves a calling card, throwing the operation off balance.

Outside of the headline additions, the update brings the usual run of limited-time activities tied to recruitment banners and story progression. Even if you’re not pulling for the new students, the event offers a chance to dive into another slice of Kivotos’ ever-expanding world while gathering extra rewards along the way.

If you’re jumping back in after a short break, don’t forget to grab the latest Blue Archive codes before you start, because free resources always help when new banners arrive. And if this update has you in the mood for more anime-styled adventures, you might also want to take a look at our picks for the best Japanese games on iOS.