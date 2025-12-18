Spilled! brings a calm, clean-up adventure to iOS and Android

Clean-up the ocean in an hour

If you’ve ever knocked over a drink and immediately thought, “Well, that’s my afternoon ruined”, Spilled! is basically that feeling… but turned into a very calm game.

Out now on iOS and Android, Spilled! is a small, clean-up adventure where the entire premise is exactly what it says on the tin. Something’s gone wrong at sea, there’s oil and junk floating everywhere, and it’s your job to hop in a little boat and make things right again. No timers. No stress. Just gentle momentum and the oddly satisfying act of tidying up an ocean one spill at a time.

You cruise through eight compact areas, each a little bigger than the last, scooping up waste, recycling it for coins, and upgrading your boat so you can handle larger messes. Along the way, you’ll rescue animals caught up in the mix, shift between different biomes, and gradually turn murky waters back into something resembling peace.

It’s not a very long adventure, clocking in at around just an hour. But that’s exactly the point, because it’s been designed to be something you can revisit anytime you need something slower and softer to unwind with. There’s also a generous try-before-you-buy setup. You can play through the first three zones for free, then unlock the full experience with a single $4.99 purchase if it clicks.

What makes Spilled! especially endearing is the story behind it. It’s the debut commercial release from solo developer Lente, who literally paused school, lived on a small boat (very on brand), and crowdfunded the rest just to see this project through. That sense of care shows in the final result.

