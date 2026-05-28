Blue Archive releases its new content-packed Ex. Decagrammaton Chapter Three update

Blue Archive's latest update is here with Ex. Decagrammaton Chapter Three

Take on a brand-new part of the main story to save all of Kivotos

Or just jump into an exciting new raid ahead of the upcoming 4.5th anniversary

As we head towards the weekend, you may be looking for new stuff to do in your favourite mobile games. Well, if you're a Blue Archive player, then you're in luck, because the newest update for Nexon's anime-style RPG has just arrived in the form of Ex. Decagrammation Chapter Three.

The rather unwieldy name aside, this new update comes flush with plenty to do. Most notably, the new main story update, which introduces characters from the Millennium Science School's Game Development Department and Super Phenomenon Task Force (try saying that three times fast). You'll join Kei, Rio and Aris in taking on the titular Decagrammaton to save all of Kivotos.

That's certainly a lot of pressure to be under! Fortunately, the new pick-up recruitment event offers two additional exciting characters to join the Blue Archive roster. Rio (Armed) and Himari (Armed) offer a variety of new tactical roles that are sure to fit them neatly into our Blue Archive tier list.

Into the archives

Having a helping hand will be useful aside from tackling the new story content. Because the Operational Plan: Steel Continent and Allied Operation collaborative event that's taking place also offers plenty to sink your teeth into as you take on eight sequential bosses in this new raid.

Finally, be sure to pre-register for the upcoming 4.5th anniversary event. Because pre-registering before June 6th will net you goodies ranging from recruitment tickets to activity reports, all just for signing up. Certainly a good reason to check in on Blue Archive this weekend.

Blue Archive certainly sits atop the pile as one of the most popular RPGs on mobile. But there're plenty of other hidden gems it's worth taking a look at. So why not take a quick browse of our list of the best RPGs on iOS for some of our hand-selected picks?