Blue Archive struts down the catwalk in fashion-themed update, which adds two characters to the roster

Blue Archives latest update is focused on fashion

It introduces two new three-star characters

There's also a story event to complete with some resources up for grabs

Any new Blue Archive update is always a treat, mostly because I enjoy the overly long titles they give to everything. This time around, we've got An Unconcealed Path - Episode: Fashion Show Security Duty! And what does that word salad translate to? New characters and an event story, basically.

To be precise, there are two new characters, Tsukuyo (Dress) and Michiru (Dress), both of whom are three-star. In terms of what they bring, Tsukuyo (Dress) can create cover and enter a covered state. They will also gain a shield once their HP gets low and apply Ninja Walking to provide a spot of healing while that shield is up.

Meanwhile, Michiru (Dress) can heal one ally while providing a one-time reduced EX Skill cost, an attack buff, and increased Cost Recovery. To grab either of the two, you'll need to pull from the Student Recruitment Event, which runs until May 11th 6:59 PM PT or May 12 at 1:59 AM UTC.

Then there's that story event. It follows Tsukuyo as she makes her fashion model debut. As a result, she starts to neglect her duties at the Ninjutsu Research Club. It's a classic fame has gone to her head situation, it seems. But if you're more dedicated than she is, you will earn Pyroxenes and event currency by clearing the story episodes. As above, you have until May 11th/12th to get that wrapped up.

Long titles... long titles everywhere

Outside of that, there's the My Office - Complete the An Unconcealed Path Special Event Story Completion Task and the Final Restriction Release to tackle. Plenty to be getting on with then. And do check in on our Blue Archive coupon codes to get some extra goodies.

Blue Archive is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.