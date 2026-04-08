Blue Archive goes red with the new Winter Sky's Renaissance update

In mother Russia, book schools you

Blue Archive's newest event is here with Winter Sky's Renaissance

Recruit two new three-star students to your roster from Red Winter Federal Academy

Take on a new story mission involving their infiltration of Trinity General School

The world of Blue Archive is one that leans heavily into the anime tropes, what with incredibly powerful student groups, ludicrously well-armed schoolgirls and the occasional wacky hijink. But the latest update, Winter Sky's Renaissance: Thesis on Cultural Exchange, may be one of the most out there yet!

Focusing on the exploits of the Red Winter Federal Academy students Takane and Yakumo, it sees them infiltrating Trinity General School to... sell books? Well, I'm sure that counts as nefarious to someone. But with the oddly Soviet-inspired look of their latest trailer, I wouldn't be surprised if said literature is of the politically provocative kind.

As you might expect, Takane and Yakumo also star as new five-star students who can be recruited as part of the latest event. Takane focuses on supporting other party members with HP recovery, while Yakumo enhances team damage output, making them quite a synergistic combo to add to our Blue Archive tier list.

Fully booked

Personally, I feel like they could've done a bit more with the obvious Russian inspiration, but ho-hum. The new student recruitment event is available now and runs until April 20th, with Takane and Yakumo headlining. It also includes the new storyline mentioned above, which you can dive into right now.

Certainly, if you're looking to add new characters to your roster that come outside the usual pool of students, then this latest event from Blue Archive is well worth digging into, especially since it'll take up the majority of the month.

And if you're looking for other exciting content to dig into, why not go Off the AppStore with our regular feature of the same name? This week around, Will is digging into Dungeon Squire to find out whether this retro, minimalist dungeon crawler is worth heading down into the darkness for!