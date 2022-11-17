Blue Archive is launching the An Uncoupled Heart story event featuring Hyakkoyako and the Gehenna Academy soon

Nexon has just announced that a new update is coming to its popular anime-inspired RPG Blue Archive. After the last one introduced the main quest Volume 4: Rabbit of Caerbannog, this update is a little lighter as it features a story event called An Uncoupled Heart.

Pre-registrations for the An Uncoupled Heart event have already begun on Blue Archive’s official website and players signing up before November 28th will receive 1,200 additional Pyroxene. This tale sees an exchange organized between Hyakkoyako and the Gehenna Academy in order to make the Ninjutsu Research Club an official club. But, as you know, things rarely go as planned for such events.

In addition to this, the webpage featuring the event’s pre-registration also contains hidden paper toy Ninperos scattered throughout, and finding these will unlock a bunch of digital merch. Plus, Nexon will also release instructions on how to make this origami model.

That digital merch will also come in handy if players want to make an extra 600 Pyroxenes. A Twitter campaign is being held where players must retweet the event post using a special hashtag and a copy of their digital merch. Then, 50 people will randomly get selected for the prize.

Nexon has also revealed its plan for the future of Blue Archive. Next month, we’ll see the continuation of Volume 3: Chapter 4: Eden Treaty as the first ten episodes of Kyrie of the Forgotten Gods launch. Trinity Academy’s peace didn’t last for long and now Seia has brought new problems that bring utter chaos to Mika and the Arius Squad.

Then, in January episodes 11-16 of this storyline go live. They will feature Mika’s vengeance while revealing a new mastermind from the shadows who has put both friends and enemies against each other. Finally, the Abydos Resort Restoration Task Force event will also go live in Jan, when players go on a summer vacation.

Pre-register for An Uncoupled Heart quickly for the free goodies. The story event goes live on November 29th.