Blue Archive expands on its main story with the release of Volume 4: Rabbit of Caerbannog

Nexon has just released a massive new content update for its popular mobile JRPG Blue Archive, which will further expand on the main story. August’s update drew towards the conclusion of Main Story Volume Three: Eden Treaty and now, with this update, we move on to Volume Four of Blue Archive, titled Rabbit of Caerbannog.

The new main story volume on Blue Archive will focus on the students of the SRT Special Academy. The Academy is on the verge of closing the Rabbit Squad shall not have it. They have held a sit-in protest against closing SRT in Kousagi Park and the General Student Council has required the Sensei to step in and help out.

The update will feature numerous new characters from the SRT Special Academy. Joining the fray is Miyako, a piercing-type striker. With her EX skill, she can stun and damage a single opponent simultaneously based on her attack. The second is Saki, another piercing-type student, with an EX Skill capable of dealing damage in a circular range.

The third fighter, Miyu, is also a piercing-type striker. Her EX Skill applies weakness detection on an enemy for ten seconds. This target then receives additional damage proportional to Miyu’s attack. It sounds like these three will make fine additions to your roster of characters.

Blue Archive is also close to completing a year since its launch and, as a result, Nexon is hosting a number of celebratory events. Over the next few days, players will earn 100 Pyroxenes for logging in and also a chance to see special illustrations showcasing the game’s academies like Abydos High School and Trinity General School.

In addition to this, until November 22nd, First, Lessons, Commissions, and Bounties will earn triple rewards. Expect to find more events that provide handsome rewards as we progress through the month.

Explore the happenings around SRT Academy by downloading Blue Archive now for free.