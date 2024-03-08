Bloons TD Battles 2 puts you head to head in tower defence as it comes to Apple Arcade

Bloons TD Battles 2 puts a twist on the Bloons formula for a head-to-head tower defence

It's coming to Apple Arcade alongside a lineup of big new games

You can fight off bloons while sending your own waves to bring down your opponents

Bloons TD Battles 2 has come to Apple Arcade. The head-to-head spin-off of Ninja Kiwi's famous tower defence game is now available for Apple Arcade subscribers. It comes as part of a wave of updates for existing games and alongside new titles like Crayola Adventures and the hit strategy game The Battle of Polytopia.

We all know Bloons, at least I hope we do, you command monkeys in this 'tower' defence game that demolishes attacking balloons as they progress along a track. But Bloons TD Battles 2 adds an extra wrinkle to this format, as now you're not only attempting to fight off the waves of enemies but also to purchase more to attack your opponent!

Apple's bringing quite a big franchise to their Arcade service it seems. While Bloons isn't exactly as world-shattering as Fortnite, it's undeniably got a huge following, especially amongst tower defence and strategy fans. But for a game that lives and dies based on its multiplayer component, they'll have to be pretty confident that people are going to stick with the game. However, even if this only brings a slim number, relatively speaking, of new people to the game then it can still prove to be a winner as far as we're concerned.

