Bloons TD Battles 2 best loadout and strategy
You have probably seen Bloons TD Battles 2 advertised, just downloaded it, and already have questions about how to play it. Or maybe you have questions about the best way to upgrade your towers or which characters are worth upgrading to win? Want to overpower your opponents at the start of the game? In that case, this Bloons TD Battles 2 best loadout and strategy guide is for you. And make sure to check our guide for beginners to this game.
WHAT IS BLOONS TD BATTLES 2?Did you know that this game, which belongs to the tower defence genre, is a competitive game created by New Zealand studio Ninja Kiwi, and it is a direct sequel to the original Bloons TD Battles 1? And what is new in the second part of the game? Bloons TD Battles 2 features redesigned visuals and a trophy-based advancement system that replaces Medallions from Bloons TD Battles 1.
However, the general concept of the game has not changed. You still need to destroy enemy balloons, which are called "Bloons." Those must not pass along the path and take your HP. To prevent a quick loss, towers come to your aid. At the same time, you must buy Bloons yourself with the money you get from the kills. They are used to counterattack the enemy.
BLOONS TD BATTLES 2: BEST LOADOUTS AND STRATEGYTo make the game easier to play, you should choose power-balanced loadouts at all stages of the game against all Bloons. Each loadout in Bloons TD Battles 2 has its pros and cons. But if they are run by an experienced player, they can consistently win round after round. As you would expect, these are not the only loadout options that work; a highly skilled player can make almost anything work under optimal conditions. Regardless, we have prepared a list with various excellent loadouts and how to use them.
LOADOUT 1: ALCHEMIST, DRUID, MONKEY SUB, OBYN
Obyn multiplies the strength of Druids, and Alchemists just fit in perfectly with Druids because of their slower rate of fire and hail of projectiles. The disadvantage of this loadout is that the Bloon and camouflage Bloons have early density. However, the situation is saved by the Monkey Sub, which uses the Bloontonium Reactor. You should try to strategically leak about 100 lives in the early stages while laying down as many 0/0/2 Druids as possible; these Druids get stronger after losing lives, and this increase in strength is permanent.
Once the Druids are leveled up, it is worth turning your attention to Monkey Sub to deal with the camos and smaller rushes. At the very beginning of the round, the loadout will be not that good, but if you keep it alive then it comes into its own. Alchemist buffs on bottom-path Druids will cover blimps and most Bloons, while middle or top-path Druids are great for attacking.
LOADOUT 2: ALCHEMIST, GWENDOLIN, MONKEY VILLAGE, TACK SHOOTER
The strength of this Bloons TD Battles 2 loadout, for the most part, depends on the map, but it certainly will not be weak. While Alchemist provides buffs, Tack Zone and Monkey Village also become very strong with those buffs. Tack Zone will bring in revenue early in the game from killed Bloons. The Alchemist can also be swapped for another tower in this pack. Ice Monkeys are the most common choice, but these towers have their pitfalls. One of the best heroes of this pack is Gwendolyn. She is good because with her "Heat It Up" passive she buffs towers. She also has a special feature that helps her deal a boosted attack, which you may not be prepared for.
LOADOUT 3: BOOMERANG MONKEY, ICE MONKEY, MONKEY SUB, QUINCY
If not one of the best, it is one of the most useful loadouts. This is due to the fact that these heroes can ideally support each other during the rushes of Bloons in all phases of the game. They will also cope with the rushes of blimps. Ice Monkey will increase the damage dealt by Embrittlement and Super Brittle. The Quincy in this loadout can be useful since they bring the most revenue from killing enemies in the early stages of the game. Quincy and Ice Monkey are worth starting with, as they are the main damage dealer. After that, it is worth getting M.O.A.R Glaives to combat the rushes, as well as Sub camo-detection. Towards the end of the game, you will use the Icicle Impale and the First Strike ability.
LOADOUT 4: DARTLING GUNNER, GWENDOLIN, NINJA MONKEY, SNIPER MONKEY
The newest patch substantially nerfed this loadout, although it is still quite powerful when used wisely. The Dartling Gunner can handle any wave, and levelling up at the start of a game is a good idea. This will provide a financial benefit and eventually allow you to upgrade to Hydra Rockets. The Sniper Monkey defends against blimps using the Maim MOAB and generates a significant amount of money by dealing with Bloons using the Supply Drop. Ninja Monkeys boost your defenses with shinobi spam and sticky bombs. An inexperienced player's defence may be weak to early MOAB or group pottery sends, but the right use of Snipers in addition to Dartling can deal with them on most maps. This strategy works well with any hero, but the ideal pick is one that covers a weakness; Gwendolyn is generally the greatest choice because of her panic button activation.
CONCLUSIONIf you want to win, you have to stick to the Bloons TD Battles 2 loadouts and strategies provided above. It may not work in the early stages, but the more you play, the more experienced you become. Then the game will not seem boring and you will be able to gain your tower defence gaming experience.
