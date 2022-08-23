You have probably seen Bloons TD Battles 2 advertised, just downloaded it, and already have questions about how to play it. Or maybe you have questions about the best way to upgrade your towers or which characters are worth upgrading to win? Want to overpower your opponents at the start of the game? In that case, this Bloons TD Battles 2 best loadout and strategy guide is for you. And make sure to check our guide for beginners to this game.

WHAT IS BLOONS TD BATTLES 2?

Did you know that this game, which belongs to the tower defence genre, is a competitive game created by New Zealand studio Ninja Kiwi, and it is a direct sequel to the original Bloons TD Battles 1? And what is new in the second part of the game? Bloons TD Battles 2 features redesigned visuals and a trophy-based advancement system that replaces Medallions from Bloons TD Battles 1.

However, the general concept of the game has not changed. You still need to destroy enemy balloons, which are called "Bloons." Those must not pass along the path and take your HP. To prevent a quick loss, towers come to your aid. At the same time, you must buy Bloons yourself with the money you get from the kills. They are used to counterattack the enemy.

BLOONS TD BATTLES 2: BEST LOADOUTS AND STRATEGY

To make the game easier to play, you should choose power-balanced loadouts at all stages of the game against all Bloons. Each loadout in Bloons TD Battles 2 has its pros and cons. But if they are run by an experienced player, they can consistently win round after round. As you would expect, these are not the only loadout options that work; a highly skilled player can make almost anything work under optimal conditions. Regardless, we have prepared a list with various excellent loadouts and how to use them.