5 new mobile games to try this week - March 7th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Extreme Crazy Bowling
Because life isn't difficult enough, there's a maniac running amok trying to destroy everyone's bowling game by chucking pins at people and hurling balls at neighbouring lanes - and in Extreme Crazy Bowling, that maniac is you. Burn down the flag of sportsmanship by knocking down pins that aren't yours. Disrupt other players' throws, break walls between lanes, and ruin everyone's good time, all with simple one-handed controls.
This hilarious game also features a variety of balls you can use in your arsenal, such as basketballs, goats, and even the Earth itself. Some people just want to watch the world burn - and, most likely, those people are all playing Extreme Crazy Bowling.
2
Another Bar Game
Much like the one-man game studio behind this sim, Another Bar Game gives you the valiant role of a one-man bartender as you serve craft beer to picky customers while keeping the whole place from burning down. You'll make sure that glasses are squeaky clean, upgrade your beverage-stacking skills, and keep power-tripping clients happy by chucking some popcorn their way.
The game also features a variety of drinks from the Beach Bum Blonde Ale-lujah to the Flamingo Fart, as well as stage performers who may or may not be bumming everybody out. You might even chance upon a mysterious backpack someone's left on the floor - as for what's inside, you'll just have to play the game to find out.
3
Stray Cat Doors 3
Despite being the third instalment in the series, Stray Cat Doors 3 seems to have flown under the radar for a lot of people, and unjustly so. This adorable puzzle-adventure game tasks you with rescuing stray cat companions while discovering enchanted lands around you, all presented with lovely visuals and a charming cat-hat-wearing protagonist.
As you progress through the levels, you'll uncover the heartwarming narrative revolving around a peculiar black cat along the way. You can also summon furry friends on your home screen, adding to the overall soothing appeal of the game.
4
Downpour
If you've ever rage-quit a game and thought you could do better, you can now feed your hubris by creating your own game with Downpour. Crafting your masterpiece is as simple as slapping together photos and text into a collage and designing your own narrative around it with no coding required, with an easy-to-use interface that'll encourage any beginner to dive right in.
Downpour not only lets you practice your game dev skills, but it also lets you check out what other players have created. You can, in turn, share your work with others too - so the next time your family asks you what you've been doing with your life, you can finally say you created your own game before you've even had your morning tea.
5
Kingdom: The Blood
Based on the acclaimed Netflix series, Kingdom: The Blood thrusts you into a world filled with gorgeous, Unreal Engine-powered traditional Korean elements, where you'll have to fend off hordes of zombies in bloody action-packed combat. The popularity of these adrenaline-pumping games is proof that - in more ways than one - zombies just won't die, not even in an alternate Joseon era.
Combat is a soulslike affair that's not for the faint-hearted, as swarms of the undead will come at you from all sides with varying attack patterns. You can also try your hand at the game's PvP mode, because while zombies can be a handful, there's no greater foe out there than your fellow man.