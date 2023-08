Bloons TD 6 strategy guide

Spreading the love of tower defence games and sharing the complexity of a puzzle game, Bloons TD 6 remains to be a fan-favourite among TD lovers. While your love may be to conquer as many opponents as you meet in the Arena or to explore the diversity in formations for your towers, we all can agree that it takes a lot of skill and tactics to be able to win. You must have had numerous trials and errors with your formations before settling for one that performs.

Make sure to practice the mentioned strategies in your free time and apply them to your runs, as they are quite literally free to use!