Bloons TD 6 strategy guide

You will often notice that enemies always start placing their heroes during the preparation time given to them instead of waiting until your enemies spawn. This is a tried and tested tactic which allows your placed heroes to get stronger, even if for a few additional seconds. How, you might ask? Well, the game has a quirky built-in experience system which provides free experience to placed heroes on the map over time.

Heroes are automatically upgraded over time without the need to manually interfere with the process. The higher their level, the higher their stats, and the stronger they will be on the battlefield. A higher-level but lower-rarity hero will always outperform a lower-level but higher-rarity hero. That’s how important levelling of heroes is in the long run, especially in competitive matches. Sadly, there are some heroes which require a lot more to place and you will need to wait for the cost to recharge over time before placing them.