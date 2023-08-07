Minecraft: Where to find and how to use Heart of the Sea?

Heart of the Sea stands out as one of the rare items in Minecraft that is present as part of the buried treasures. The specific thing doesn’t have many uses in the sandbox title, and it is limited to being utilized to create a conduit, which can be pretty handy.

However, getting the Heart of the Sea isn’t easy and would require you to go through the tedious process of locating and finding a buried treasure. This will take considerable time, and you should know the specifics before proceeding.

To help you in the process, the following guide looks at where you can find the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft, alongside other things like the overall uses.

Where to find the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

1) Locate a Buried treasure map

Getting the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft commences with you finding a Buried treasure map. The map will give you a location to get your hands on the Buried treasure.

You can find the Buried treasure map in shipwrecks or underwater ruins. Nonetheless, getting the map isn’t guaranteed, and you might have to go through multiple shipwrecks to obtain the map that will lead you to the sought-after Buried treasure.

A valuable tip for you is to find and feed dolphins with Salmon or Cod. They will guide you to a shipwreck or ocean ruin, where you will have a better probability to get the Buried treasure map.

2) Navigate to the Buried treasure

After you receive the Buried treasure map, you can proceed by navigating to the Buried treasure. It will be notified by the “X” mark on the specific map, and you must carefully move to the location.

In general, the Buried treasures are found on the coasts, and you can start digging upon arriving at the location of the “X” mark. It may take a while, but you will undoubtedly be able to find a chest consisting of numerous rare items, including the Heart of the Sea.

It would be best to keep in mind that finding the chests on the coasts isn’t certain, and there may be instances when the chests will be present underwater. Thus, you might have to dig quite a bit to receive it.

3) Get the Heart of the Sea

Once you have found the Buried treasure, you can retrieve the Heart of the Sea through it. Given that the probability of receiving the Heart of the Sea through the Buried treasure is 100%, you are guaranteed to receive the particular item, and there aren’t any percentages you will have to worry about.

Eventually, you may utilize the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft and create a conduit for yourself.

How to use the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

As mentioned above, there is only one primary use for the Heart of the Sea: creating a conduit. Listed below is an outline of the procedure that you can follow to craft the conduit in Minecraft:

Step 1: To start, open the crafting menu after accessing a crafting table.

You must subsequently insert the items to create a conduit: 1x Heart of the Sea in the centre, alongside 8x Nautilus Shells in the eight other places.

The conduit is ready, and you can finally drag it into your inventory inside Minecraft.

Once you have the conduit, you can place it to reap its numerous benefits. Essentially, it can help you against hostile underwater mobs, aid in restoring oxygen, increase the speed of underwater mining and provide night vision while under the water.

Coming to the part of the Nautilus Shells, you will be able to obtain them through fishing, mob loot and trading.

Other things to find in the Buried treasure

Buried treasure is not only the source for Heart of the Sea, and it also comes with the ability to provide you with a range of other items inside Minecraft. Thus, finding the Heart of the Sea is fruitful as you will receive several other things.

The following are the other things present in the Buried treasure:

That's it for the guide about the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft, and you will likely now be aware of how you can get the item inside the game. Furthermore, you will also have an idea about how you can use it to craft a conduit.

