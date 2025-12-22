Bleach Mirrors High brings the hit shonen anime back to mobile with a whole new release

Bankai!

Bleach Mirrors High is a newly announced mobile release based on the hit series

It's slated for a 2026 release and will feature contributions by author Tite Kubo

At the moment, it's not clear when or what form this new mobile entry will take in the wider series

As far as fond memories of anime go, there are few of you my age who won't recall the good old days of Bleach, Naruto and One Piece. And while One Piece is still chugging along, Bleach has also roared back into headlines with its recent sequel anime. Now, that trend continues with the newly announced Bleach Mirrors High!

Billed as the latest entry on mobile for the series, there's not much to say about the Bleach Mirrors High teaser. Only that it shows our intrepid protagonist Ichigo and a very stylish logo. But for those who love the series, seeing author Tite Kubo dropping in to provide oversight and contributions will be very encouraging.

The reason for having a new Bleach mobile release is not exactly hard to figure out, though. As popular Bleach: Brave Souls was, is and continues to be, it's undoubtedly beginning to show its age. And almost a decade later, what you can achieve on mobile has drastically changed, which suggests Mirrors High will be a vastly different beast.

Mirror, mirror on the wall

So, what could we expect from Mirrors High? Gameplay-wise, I'd bet on an ARPG, but the name also has some connotations to consider. Mirrors obviously hints at reflections, and setting a new release in an alternate continuity is not an unusual practice. Kubo's comments also hint that it will be "partly related to the main scenario of the comics".

It's also worth noting that, for aficionados of the series, the only official key visual released so far is of Ichigo in his first costume. That, of course, is when he was in HIGH school (I know it's a stretch, just roll with it).

It's hard to imagine a time before the Soul Society arc blew the setting of Bleach wide open, but could we perhaps be getting something set during the earliest days of the series, or an alternate version of it?

Much to think about, it would seem. But if you want to see what other comparable releases based on Japan's famous cultural export are making waves, check out our list of the top 15 best anime mobile games currently available!