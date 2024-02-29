Bleach: Brave Souls passes 85 million downloads

One part of the 'big three', Bleach has seen a resurgence in popularity

Part three of the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc is set to premiere this year

Bleach: Brave Souls was released in 2016 for mobile, before getting a console and PC release later

Klab Inc's officially licenced game of the manga and anime Bleach, Bleach: Brave Souls has surpassed 85 million downloads, it has been announced. To celebrate, you'll be able to take advantage of a new celebration being held from the time of writing, with six-star summon tickets, power-up sets, cycle summons and more on offer.

Bleach: Brave Souls is based on the manga and anime of the same name. Formerly part of the 'big three' alongside Naruto and Dragon Ball, it was a hugely formative part of many young anime fan's viewership during the 2000s and early 2010s. For a while, it faded from the public consciousness after ceasing broadcasting, but with author Tite Kubo's return and the adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc into a brand new series, Bleach is perhaps now more popular than ever.

In addition, developer KLab inch has also debuted more feature overviews for the upcoming characters Cang Du and Toshiro Hitsugaya. In this case, they are the versions of them that fit with their current state during the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. You can watch the video preview below to get the developer's overview of these new characters!

For fans of Bleach, it's a pretty good time to be into the series. After a years-long drought where it seemed as if the series was fated to fade into history, the brand new anime arch was coupled with a surge of new games and ports. Bleach: Brave Souls for example shows that mobile can pioneer games that can then prove to be huge successes on other platforms too.

