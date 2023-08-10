Black Stella: Ptolomea reveals more details and opens pre-registration ahead of release later this year

After being announced a decent amount of time ago, the new Japan-exclusive mobile gacha RPG Black Stella: Ptolomea has opened pre-registration ahead of a hopefully soon-to-come launch. This new sequel to a now-defunct mobile game entitled Black Stella: In:Ferno, which launched in 2022 only to be shut down a few months after, is looking to change the opinion of the unique property and entice players back into its interestingly bleak and dark world.

In case you aren’t caught up, we covered the downfall of In:Ferno in the original announcement article for Ptolomea, but to sum it up, Black Stella was a property created for the mobile game Black Stella In:Ferno, which fared quite poorly when it launched only about a year ago due to a variety of different issues and developmental strife.

Fortunately for us, Cyberstep, the developers decided not to completely give up on the unique world of Black Stella, and are looking to further it along with the release of Ptolomea. And it’s quite lucky they did because the game’s world sounds awesome.

Set in Japan 50 years in the future, a giant crater appeared followed by some horrifying creatures. From there, you develop a team to do battle with these monsters in a turn-based format, with a big focus on damage types especially.

What really sets Black Stella apart from other anime games is not only the genre but also the general visual style and vibes of the world. It’s a very monotone style of colours, with edgier character designs and a generally bleak sort of sensibility. If you’re a fan of that sort of thing, this is one to watch out for.

If you’re interested to see if Black Stella can redeem its rough legacy and come back with an excellent action-driven game, you can pre-register for it by checking out the official website now!