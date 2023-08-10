Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis finally reveals a nearby release date

The highly anticipated mobile entry into the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy VII: Ever-Crisis, finally has a set release date. After a few beta tests and many, many trailers, fans of the FF7 universe specifically will be able to experience the ultimate collection of all FF7-related titles to date.

In case you aren’t caught up, Ever-Crisis has been a game that many mobile gamers have had their eye on for some time. While this is technically a new entry into the vast Final Fantasy universe, it is exclusively centred on the Final Fantasy 7 collection in particular. The reasoning for this is Square Enix’s push to market the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and therefore developing a game that will collect all of the related media to the original FF7 in one package, letting mobile gamers experience it all.

Ever-Crisis is planning to not only allow players to play through a demake of the original game’s story but also expand out to other related titles like Dirge of Cerberus or Crisis Core. Judging by the beta, these demakes of each game are quite accurate and even offer up ATB-bar-focused combat systems.

As for the out-of-story mechanics, you’ll be playing a gacha game here, so you’ll roll on different banners for different gear, characters, and more. The roster is already pretty expansive, and will only grow, allowing you to play your favourite FF7 world characters regardless of what point in the story you’re at.

Needless to say, this is a really awesome upcoming release, and one that any FF7 fan will want to get their hands on. If you’re looking to get ahead of things, you can currently pre-register for the game at either of the links below ahead of that September 7th release date.