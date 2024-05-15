League of Legends: Wild Rift releases patch 5.1b with new character reworks and events

Dive deeper into Kalista's lore with this update

New Final Stand: Challenge Mode that allows endless battles

Events for Kalista, Miss Fortune and Riven

The Pride 2024 event will be held next month

After releasing the first half of the v5.1 update last month, Riot Games is back with patch 5.1b for League of Legends: Wild Rift. This one is a little lighter on the Champions as no one new is introduced, given three heroes were just added last month. However, you can expect a bunch of character reworks alongside several novel events and features.

The highlight of Wild Rift’s patch 5.1b is the Final Stand: Challenge Mode. One of the gripes with Final Stand was that it wasn’t endless. That’s been solved with this update as the Challenge Mode allows you to go on forever. You can finally continue your journey as Kalista and test your endurance against the formidable Iron Order. Final Stand: Challenge Mode will be available from May 16th.

But that's not all for Kalista. You can learn more about the character by taking part in the Siege of the Blessed Isle event. You will once again face off against the Iron Order and earn plenty of rewards along the way. It goes live at the same time in the new Final Stand mode.

In addition, you can look forward to the Journey to Mastery event, where Miss Fortune and Riven are being refreshed. Try out these renewed champions and earn rewards like Poro Energy as you master their new abilities. You have time as this event doesn’t go live before May 30th.

Lastly, don't miss out on the Pride 2024 parade, where you can celebrate Pride with the Wild Rift community. With a new event, emblem, icon, and chests up for grabs, there's a lot to look forward to. From June 1st, the celebrations will begin on Riot’s Community Pride Hub.

If you want to learn in detail about all the character reworks, be sure to visit League of Legends: Wild Rift’s official website.