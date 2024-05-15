Songs of Travel, the introspective game about immigration, is out now on Android

A challenging game, but is it interactive enough?

Songs of Travel, an interactive graphic novel from Causa Creations, is out now on Android

A planned iOS release is sadly still stuck in review, but still intended

You can check out Songs of Travel now on Google Play

Songs of Travel, an animated graphic novel game from developers Causa Creations, is out now on Android. A previously announced iOS release is sadly stuck in review, although Causa is still intent on releasing the game when it does eventually, hopefully, get approved.

Songs of Travel bills itself as part game and part animated graphic novel, exploring the lives of five migrants from various walks of life, that challenges each player to look at the concept of immigration and their preconceptions of it differently. The narrative is tied together by the works of Syrian cartoonist Jack Guttman, who also helped develop the hit game Path Out with Causa Creations.

You'll explore the stories of Light, Vân, Michele, Hasan and Olya. All are people from a variety of backgrounds whose stories are communicated beautifully through the interactive presentation by Guttman. The game also features a specially curated soundtrack by noted Northern Irish composer Elaine Agnew.

While we admit that the concept and subject matter behind Songs of Travel is extremely compelling, a part of us does wonder whether or not it will be interactive enough. The idea of an interactive graphic novel is not new, and while encouraging readers to engage more with what they're reading is a good idea, it sits in a strange place game-wise for us.

Still, we can't fault the effort that has gone into it with gorgeous art and music, and hopefully, those playing Songs of Travel take away something important from a game that deals with such an important topic.

