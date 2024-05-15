Construction Simulator 4 reveals the brands set to appear in the upcoming sim with latest trailer

Preferred Partner Feature

Get to work with over 80 types of machinery

Over licensed 20 manufacturers will be included

Get to the front of the construction line by pre-ordering now

Publisher astragon has dropped some juicy new details for Construction Simulator 4, teasing the different brands that will pop up in the upcoming construction sim. Landing on iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch on May 28th, the sim lets you take control of more than 80 types of machinery across over 20 manufacturers - and you can now stay privy to what those brands are with the game's special trailer showcase.

In Construction Simulator 4, you can look forward to tinkering around with a varied fleet of bulldozers, cranes, rollers, wheel loaders, excavators and more with brands such as Caterpillar, Case, Bell, Bobcat, Kenworth, Mack Trucks and Liebherr. Licensed partners such as ATLAS, CIFA, DAF, Palfinger, Scania and Wacker Neuson and more will also be available, as you can see from the trailer below.

In case you're not familiar with this latest instalment in the long-running franchise, Construction Simulator 4 invites you to do exactly as advertised - and that's to live out your dreams of working on construction sites with a wide roster of heavy machinery at your disposal.

If you're keen on getting in on the action right away, you can pre-order the game ahead of its release on May 28th on the App Store and Google Play. Construction Simulator 4 is a premium game available for $4.99 or your local equivalent.