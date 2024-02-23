Bike Unchained 3 is now available on Android and iOS

Third instalment of popular MTB racing games series

Two game modes, loads of bikes, gear, and mentors inspired by their real-life counterparts

Available on Android and iOS devices for free

It’s time to unleash your inner adrenaline junkie as Red Bull Media House has just launched their highly anticipated title, Bike Unchained 3, the latest instalment in the all-terrain racing saga. This real-time multiplayer PvP mobile game promises to take you on an exhilarating journey through the exciting world of MTB racing, where riders from around the globe converge for the ultimate racing experience.

In Bike Unchained 3, you'll ride headfirst into the thrilling world of MTB racing, where high-speed downhill races and jaw-dropping jumps await. Compete against the best riders worldwide and strive to attain the MTB legend status. Whether you're conquering downhill races or mastering daring jumps, the mountain will help you unleash your inner daredevil and conquer every trail.

Expect to find a diverse selection of bikes from leading brands in the MTB world, including Propain, Transition, GT, Commencal, Specialized, NS Bikes, Canyon, and YT. You can then fine-tune your ride with high-quality components from renowned companies like SRAM, SR Suntour, Manitou, and Box Components. Protection is equally important, and that’s where brands like Leatt come in.

You can also gain valuable insights and ride like a pro by unlocking training sessions from some of the biggest names in the MTB industry, including Gracey Hemstreet, Carson Storch, Jaxson Riddle, Myriam Nicole, Loic Bruni, and many more. Learn from the best and elevate your skills to new heights as you reach for MTB greatness.

You can enjoy all this, while being awestruck by the breathtaking mountain trails that await you. With stunning vistas and epic challenges around every corner, each ride promises to be a visual and adrenaline-fueled treat.

Bike Unchained 3 is now available for download on Android and iOS devices, offering you the chance to embark on the ultimate MTB racing adventure. You can download the game for free by clicking on your preferred link below.