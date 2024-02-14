Bike Unchained 3 is a high-octane MTB racing game coming to Android and iOS soon

Third iteration of popular MTB racing games franchise

Two game modes, loads of bikes, gear, and mentors inspired by their real-life counterparts

Tentatively releasing on February 22nd

Ever dreamt of being an MTB legend but never got the chance? Red Bull is here to fulfil your wishes as they’re days away from releasing their latest title, Bike Unchained 3. It is the third game in the series and will allow adrenaline junkies to experience the thrill of extreme sports from the safety of their couches. Zooming down hills has never been this entertaining.

The franchise’s third instalment, Bike Unchained 3, will come with two breathtaking game modes, both making you feel like an actual MTB racer. Immerse yourself in the Downhill and Jumps modes to find out if you will be the first rider to conquer the mountain in high-octane downhill races or get the highest points while performing the most dangerous of jumps.

A lot of inspiration has been drawn from the real world as you can expect a diverse set of bikes from all the leading brands in the MTB world - Propain, Transition, GT, Commencal, Specialized, NS Bikes, Canyon, and YT. What’s more is that all of them can be tuned using components from renowned brands like SRAM, SR Suntour, Manitou, and Box Components. Customize the perfect bike and show off your style on the trails.

You're not going to be alone on this dangerous journey. The easiest way to excel is to learn from the best and they’re all here. Expect to be mentored by legends like Gracey Hemstreet, Carson Storch, Jaxson Riddle, Myriam Nicole, Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, Erik Fedko, and Hannah Bergemann. You're guaranteed to become a racing pro under their tutelage.

Finally, the game will also feature loads of limited events from time to time. Epic challenges will keep being added, with tonnes of rewards up for grabs.

Bike Unchained 3 is targeting a release on February 22nd as of now. Pre-register now using your preferred link below.