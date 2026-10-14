Beyond Words puts a Balatro-style spin on Scrabble, now on iOS

Beyond Words brings the Balatro formula to the world of Scrabble

Make longer words, beat increasingly demanding scores, and use ludicrous upgrades

Put your perspicacity to the test with handmade challenges, time attack and seeded runs

It would seem that the constantly growing subgenre of Balatro-like games isn't slowing anytime soon. Beyond Words takes yet another tabletop classic and puts a roguelike spin on it. But with a pedigree including two of the minds behind hits such as GoldenEye 64 and TimeSplitters, it's well worth a look!

In case you hadn't already guessed, Beyond Words: A Word Roguelike takes the classic tabletop pastime of Scrabble and adds in many of the elements Balatro helped popularise. You'll be tasked with making longer and more complex words, meeting ever higher score requirements, and making use of modifiers and upgrades to continue growing your multiplier!

No words

There's really not much else to say about Beyond Words that won't already be obvious if you've played a Balatro-like before ! You'll find seeded runs, offering high replayability, and time attacks that let you really put your perspicacity (knowledge of words; there's a free one for you) to the test!

Personally, what stood out to me about Beyond Words is that, visually speaking, it seems to take a lot of cues from traditional puzzlers for a younger or all-ages audience. It's a welcome change to games which try to copy the dreamlike, retro atmosphere of Balatro but never seem to get it right.

Available on iOS for $4.99, Beyond Words promises to make your daily Scrabble challenges that much more engaging. With 40 different handmade challenges to take on, as well as the previously mentioned alternate modes, you'll find plenty of challenge in Beyond Words, and plenty of playtime!

While Beyond Words really gamifies the idea of Scrabble (even more than it already is) you can always put your brain to the test with more traditional puzzlers. Just check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for some of our choice picks!