Asphalt Legends set to collaborate with Bandai Namco's hit fighter Tekken 8

Asphalt Legends is set to collaborate with none other than Tekken 8

Jump behind the wheel of your favourite car with six new themed decals

Not to mention the brutal new Fighting mode that pits car versus car

It's been a big year for collabs in Tekken 8, with everyone's favourite ogre Yujiro Hanma teased to huge fanfare, and series newcomer Reina making the jump to Fatal Fury. Now, Tekken 8 is headed to a new battleground, the race track, as it collabs with Asphalt Legends!

Unsurprisingly, this collaboration introduces a new Fighting Mode, inspired by Tekken. Over the course of three rounds, you'll have to chase down and smash your opponent to bits. Is it sporting? Not at all! But is it going to be fun as hell to send your rivals flying? Absolutely.

Get ready for the next crash!

Naturally, there are also six new car decals themed after fan-favourite characters from the series, ranging from Jin to Reina and Yoshimitsu, all making appearances. You can even grab the special edition Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Tekken 8 Ed., featuring livery themed after everyone's favourite jaguar-masked wrestler King.

Running from the 14th (that is, today) until November the 10th, this may be a very strange way to experience the Halloween season in Asphalt Legends. But really, what is Halloween nowadays if not dressing up like your favourite characters with only a tangential relation to being at all that 'scary?'

Finally, if, like me, you're a habitual Tekken 8 soundtrack enjoyer, you'll be glad to hear seven new tracks making an appearance in-game. Not to mention new emojis and a custom UI! All in all, whether you're an Asphalt Legends superfan or a Tekken 8 enjoyer, you'll find plenty to enjoy in this collab.

And if you're looking to put the pedal to the metal in whole new ways, then you'll find plenty of other ways to race here on mobile. Not sure where to get started? Check out our list of the best racing games on iOS to see some of our choice picks we reckon are worth a shot!