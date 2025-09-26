The Best Life Adventure Games: Jupiter Hadley’s cosy slice-of-life compendium is out now

A book from our very own!

Jupiter Hadley, who you’ll no doubt recognise from our own team, has just released The Best Life Adventure Games, a 208-page hardcover love letter to slice-of-life adventures. The book highlights primarily indie releases, with each chapter pairing a description alongside a diary-style entry written as if from the perspective of its character.

Inside The Best Life Adventure Games, you will find a range of cosy adventures, from farming and fishing favourites to worlds with stranger twists, like cremation rituals, monster-filled seas, and even soaring on giant beasts.

Jupiter makes sure it’s not just about the expected farming sim, but about showing how diverse slice-of-life adventures can be. You’ll likely discover a few hidden gems alongside familiar names like Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, Staxel, Go-Go Town, and Cult of the Lamb.

The book also leans heavily into visuals, with over a hundred high-quality images bringing these worlds to life. Each game featured gets its own spotlight moment, and the diary-entry style makes the whole thing feel more personal than a typical compendium.

So, if you’ve ever wanted a cosy way to browse the best of indie slice-of-life adventures, this hardcover might just be worth a special spot on your shelf. And since Jupiter is part of our Pocket Gamer family, it’s extra special to see her pour that passion into print.

The Best Life Adventure Games is available now in shops like Waterstones, so you can start plotting your next cosy adventure straight from the page.

You’ll have spotted a lot of Jupiter’s work on our site, ranging from top lists for numerous genres to reviews of a lot of games and related hardware. Her latest is a list of the best offline games to play on mobile. You can also drop her a follow on her official X handle!